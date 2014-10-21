Rage Against The Machine vs sock puppets

Rage Against The Machine have been given the sock puppet treatment just weeks after Slayer suffered the same fate.

Following on from their take on Slayer’s Raining Blood – which they called Raining Bleach as performed by Stayner – the sock puppet band have recorded a version of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name.

This time the band have been rebranded Rage Against The Washing Machine, but the focus of the material is once again the fate of socks.

The lyrics have been reworked and the riffs also slightly altered.