A parody has been released of classic Slayer track Raining Blood performed by a group of sock puppets.

The song features altered lyrics, in which the socks sing of their concern over washing machine spin cycles and running colours.

Performed by Stayner, the song has also been renamed Raining Bleach.

The real Slayer are working on new material for what will be their first album without Jeff Hanneman who died last year.