Syd Arthur add dates to autumn UK and Ireland tour

Syd Arthur have added three dates to their upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The run of shows will now get under way at Oxford’s The Bullingdon Arms on October 21 and wrap up with a set at Brighton’s Bau Wow on November 23.

The band say: “We can’t quite believe it’s less than a month before we head back on the road to tour the UK and Ireland this autumn.

“The evenings have started to shorten and we’re hard at work in the studio getting ready to spend some time with you all as head out on another adventure.

“We’ve added some dates in Liverpool, Oxford and Brighton to what was already our most extensive run of shows for some time. It’s going to be lots of fun to play some new music and meet you all!”

The band’s most recent album was Apricity, which launched in October 2016 via Harvest Records.

Find a full list of Syd Arthur’s UK and Ireland tour dates below. Tickets are now available.

Oct 21: Oxford The Bullingdon Arms, UK

Oct 25: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Oct 28: Dublin The Workmans Club, Ireland

Oct 29: Bray Harbour Bar, Ireland

Oct 31: Leeds Lending Room, UK

Nov 01: Guildford Boileroom, UK

Nov 02: Exeter Cavern Club, UK

Nov 03: Stroud The Marshall Rooms, UK

Nov 04: Liverpool The Magnet, UK

Nov 07: Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre, UK

Nov 08: Leicester The Cookie, UK

Nov 09: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Nov 10: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Nov 11: Bath The Nest, UK

Nov 13: York Fibbers, UK

Nov 14: Glasgow The Hug And Pint, UK

Nov 15: Aberdeen Arts Centre, UK

Nov 16: Edinburgh Mash House, UK

Nov 17: Stockton-On-Tees Georgian Theatre, UK

Nov 21: London The Waiting Room, UK

Nov 23: Brighton Bau Wow, UK

