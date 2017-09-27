Nordic Giants share new track Taxonomy Of Illusions

Nordic Giants have released a stream of their new track titled Taxonomy Of Illusions.
It’s the first material from the band’s upcoming studio album Amplify Human Vibration, which will arrive on October 20, and was named after and includes a speech given by American lecturer and author Terence McKenna at UC Berkeley in 1993.
The album forms the soundtrack to a short film directed by the band’s Roka and Loki, which hopes to shed a positive light on the everyday world we live in. The film will be given away free online following the launch of Amplify Human Vibration at a date still to be confirmed.
The duo of Roka and Loki say: “This opening track highlights some of the great illusions most of us have unwillingly excepted as our reality.
“The toxic consequences are now clear for everyone to see, so it’s really up to us to face our issues – not tomorrow, but today.
“The message of this song is not to create any more fear or negativity but to help realise our problems so we can empower ourselves and step out from this illusion/delusion we are living in.”
Nordic Giants recently announced a UK tour around their appearance at the Damnation Festival, Leeds, on November 4. Find a list of their tour dates below.
Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Main picture: Magda Wrzeszcz
Nordic Giants 2017 UK tour dates
Oct 31: Southampton Talking Heads
Nov 01: Brighton Concorde 2
Nov 03: London Bush Hall
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival
Nov 05: Glasgow Stereo
Nov 06: Nottingham Bodega
Nov 07: Cardiff The Globe
Nov 08: Bristol The Fleece