Nordic Giants share new track Taxonomy Of Illusions

Nordic Giants have released a stream of their new track titled Taxonomy Of Illusions.

It’s the first material from the band’s upcoming studio album Amplify Human Vibration, which will arrive on October 20, and was named after and includes a speech given by American lecturer and author Terence McKenna at UC Berkeley in 1993.

The album forms the soundtrack to a short film directed by the band’s Roka and Loki, which hopes to shed a positive light on the everyday world we live in. The film will be given away free online following the launch of Amplify Human Vibration at a date still to be confirmed.

The duo of Roka and Loki say: “This opening track highlights some of the great illusions most of us have unwillingly excepted as our reality.

“The toxic consequences are now clear for everyone to see, so it’s really up to us to face our issues – not tomorrow, but today.

“The message of this song is not to create any more fear or negativity but to help realise our problems so we can empower ourselves and step out from this illusion/delusion we are living in.”

Nordic Giants recently announced a UK tour around their appearance at the Damnation Festival, Leeds, on November 4. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Main picture: Magda Wrzeszcz

Oct 31: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 01: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 03: London Bush Hall

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival

Nov 05: Glasgow Stereo

Nov 06: Nottingham Bodega

Nov 07: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 08: Bristol The Fleece

Critics' Choice 2015 - Nordic Giants