Swallow The Sun release live video of haunting instrumental 66°50'N, 28°40'E

Finnish prog metal sextet Swallow The Sun have released a live video for the haunting instrumental 66°50'N, 28°40'E which you can watch below.

Originally taken from 2015's suitably epic triple album Songs From The North I, II & III, this new live version is taken from the band's upcoming live album entitled 20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair – Live in Helsinki, which will be released through Century Media on July 30. You can see the album tracklisting below.

"We were supposed to play anniversary shows in Europe and North America,” says vocalist Mikko Kotamäki. “We started our European tour in Finland in February 2020 and played 10 gigs. Everything got canceled two weeks after that. Luckily, we filmed and recorded our gig in Helsinki. Now, everyone can see it. At the time, we didn't know the footage or recordings would be used for this purpose.”

20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki will be available as Ltd. edition vinyl, a 2CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 3LP+DVD and as digital album.

The vinyl version will be available in the following colours:

* Black vinyl, unlimited

* Golden vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at Levykauppa Äx

* Dark green vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, available at CMDistro

* Deep blood red vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at EMP

* Mint colored vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available Nuclear Blast

* Glow in the dark vinyl, limited to 200 copies worldwide, only available at the official band store

Pre-order 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinki.

(Image credit: Century Media)

Swallow The Sun: 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty and Despair – Live In Helsinki

Set One

1. The Womb Of Winter

2. The Heart Of A Cold White Land

3. Away

4. Pray For The Winds To Come

5. Songs From The North

6. 66°50′N, 28°40′E

7. Autumn Fire

8. Before the Summer Dies

Set Two

1. Lost & Catatonic

2. Empires of Loneliness

3. Falling World

4. Cathedral Walls

5. Plague of Butterflies, Pt. II

6. Don't Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II)

7. Stone Wings

8. The Giant

9. Swallow (Horror, Pt. I)

10. Here on the Black Earth