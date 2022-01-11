Susanna releases brand new video for Alchemy of Suffering

Norwegian art rocker Susanna has released a video for her brand new single Alchemy Of Suffering, which you can watch below. It's the first new music to be taken from her upcoming album Elevation, which will be released through SusannaSonata on March 25.

Like her 2020 release Baudelaire & Piano, Elevation has been inspired by the poet Charles Baudelaire. When Susanna read the first verse of Charles Baudelaire's poem Alchemy of Suffering she experienced immediate recognition:



Nature, one man lend you fire,

Another dulls you with his grief.

What says to one: Here is the grave,

Says to the other: Glory, Life!

"The video for Alchemy of Suffering is filmed and edited by cloak/dagger. The idea for the video is inspired by live presence, featuring dreamlike elements," she explains.

As with Baudelaire & Piano, Elevation features work by American occultist artist Cameron (1922-1995), an adherent of Aleister Crowley’s Thelema movement. Her illustrations Witch Woman, Pan and Danse adorn the release, which will be available on cassette as well as in the usual digital, CD and vinyl formats.

The album sees Susanna once again work with tape recordist Stina Stjern, who also worked on Susanna’s 2019 Hieronymous Bosch project Garden of Earthly Delights.

(Image credit: SusannaSonata)

Susanna: Elevation

1. Alchemy of Suffering

2. Ciel Brouillé

3. Rose-Pale Dawn

4. L’aube Spirituelle

5. Elevation

6. Alchimie De La Douleur

7. Le Possédé

8. Light Up Your Eyes

9. Invitation to the Voyage

10. Le Vin Des Amants

11. In Shared Ecstasy

12. Destruction