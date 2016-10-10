Sum 41 announce 2017 European tour

Sum 41 will tour across Europe early next year, the band have confirmed.

Deryck Whibley and co have scheduled 40 dates which will see them on the road throughout January, February and March 2017.

The shows have been lined up in support of the band’s comeback album 13 Voices which was released earlier this month. It’s their first album 2011’s Screaming Bloody Murder and comes on the back of Whibley’s recovery from a near fatal alcohol addiction.

He said: “I am really excited to be releasing an album after everything I’ve been through recently. This new music represents the journey I’ve been on throughout the process of making this record.

“I had to fall in order to rise, and nothing feels better than to have something you love that you had to really fight for. I can honestly say that 13 Voices saved my life and I cannot wait to share it with all of you.”

Sum 41 are currently on the road across North America. Their full list of dates can be seen below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Sum 41 tour dates

Oct 11: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 12: Philadelphia Fillmore , PA

Oct 13: Sayreville Starland Ballroom , NJ

Oct 14: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Oct 17: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 18: Toronto The Phoenix, ON

Oct 19: Detroit St Andrews, MI

Oct 21: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Oct 22: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 25: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 26: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Oct 29: Seattle Neptune, WA

Oct 30: Portland Hawthorne, OR

Nov 01: San Francisco Regency, CA

Nov 02: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Nov 04: Phoenix Livewire, AZ

Nov 05: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Nov 06: Los Angeles Mayan, CA

Dec 03: Santiago Frontera Festival, Chile

Dec 05: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Dec 07: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil

Dec 08: Sau Paulo Tropical Butana, Brazil

Dec 10: Moterrey Escena, Mexico

Dec 11: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Dec 12: Mexico City Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico

Jan 15: Malaga Paris 15, Spain

Jan 17: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 18: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 20: Lisbon Colisseum, Portugal

Jan 21: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Jan 22: Toulouse Bikini, France

Jan 24: Nimes la Paloma, France

Jan 25: Marseille Cabaret Aleatoire, France

Jan 26: Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 28: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Jan 29: Milan Mediolanum, Italy

Jan 31: Rome Atlantico Live, Italy

Feb 02: Lausanne Docks/Metropole, Switzerland

Feb 03: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 04: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 06: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 07: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 09: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 10: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 11: Munich Muffathalle, Germany

Feb 16: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 17: Toppeln Lowensaal, Germany

Feb 18: Kolno Palladium, Poland

Feb 20: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France

Feb 21: Rouen Le 106, France

Feb 22: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 24: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 25: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Feb 26: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Feb 28: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Mar 02: London Brixton Academy, UK

Mar 03: Bristol Academy, UK

Mar 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 06: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Mar 08: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Mar 12: Lille Aeroneuf, France

Mar 13: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Mar 15: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Mar 17: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley felt 'schizophrenic' during booze battle