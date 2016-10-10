Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt: I started a metal gentleman's club

Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt has revealed that he is in a “metal gentleman’s club” with members of Entombed AD and Grand Magus.
The vocalist says he and Opeth bandmate Fredrik Akesson regularly meet up with Entombed AD guitarist Nico Elgstrand and Grand Magus frontman Janne ‘JB’ Christoffersson to drink and discuss topics ranging from music to their childhood teddy bears.
Akerfeldt tells Metal Hammer: “I love to have people over, and so we’ve started a gentleman’s club. It’s me, Fredrik, Nico from Entombed AD and JB from Grand Magus.
“We go out to have a drink, or we come to my place and we listen to music. We have a group email thing where we discuss the topics we’re going to talk about at the next dinner. Like, if you had a teddy bear when you were a kid, what was it called? Things like that.
“It’s very metal. We were talking about a name, and the one we came up with was The Swallowers, because we’re always eating. I’m planning to get some rings made, because I know a silversmith, so it’s a serious business.”
The Swallowers also enjoy some gentle ribbing, with JB usually on the end of it.
Akerfeldt adds: “With JB, it’s heavy metal or nothing, so he’s very easy to wind up! When he’s been to my place, I’ve played stuff almost exclusively for him – things he can’t get his head around, like Scott Walker or Magma.
“I love the guy. He’s very bright, very down-to-earth… and I’m making new friends, and that feels good.”
The full interview features in the next issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out this week.
Opeth are currently touring North America, before heading to Europe next month in support of their 12th album, Sorceress which was released last month.
