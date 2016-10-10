System Of A Down announce 2017 European festival slots

System Of A Down have announced that they’ll play at several European festivals next summer.
The band haven’t been seeing playing together since since last year’s shows marking the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. But last month, bassist Shavo Odadjian posted a picture on Instagram showing drummer John Dolmayan behind his kit.
Now they’ve announced a run of summer shows, including appearances at the Download festivals in Paris and Madrid.
System Of A Down’s last studio album was 2005’s Hypnotize, while mainman Serj Tankian has recently worked on the soundtrack to independent film The Last Inhabitant and released the soundtrack for 1915.
In May, Tankian spoke about future System Of A Down music, saying the band were “communicating” about the possibility.
He added: “There’s definitely a lot of communication going on – a lot of back-and-forth. I can’t make a statement in terms of whether we’re going to have a record or not, because we haven’t gone into the studio and done it.
“But there’s definitely communication going on, songs being played to each other and all that stuff. So it’s good. We’ll see what happens.”
System Of A Down 2017 tour dates
Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith, France
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 17: Lodz Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 20: Nimes Festival, France
Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France