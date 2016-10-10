Upon A Burning Body release Already Broken video

Upon A Burning Body have released a video for their new track Already Broken.

It’s lifted from the San Antonio outfit’s upcoming fourth album Straight From The Barrio, which will launch on October 28 via Sumerian Records.

It’ll be their first studio release since 2014’s The World Is My Enemy Now, which caused a stir when to promote the record, the band reported that vocalist Danny Leal had been kidnapped. The “publicity stunt” enraged label boss Ash Avildsen.

Avildsen said at the time: “As a child, we all learn the story The Boy Who Cried Wolf and it sticks within our consciousness for a reason. I do not condone this type of publicity stunt. This was done behind my back and I am not OK with it. In my eyes, there’s never a time to use the possibility of real-life abduction, injury or murder of someone you care about to promote anything, especially an album.

“If you need to resort to that, then you have lost the plot. We as a society should have evolved past that way of thinking by now and especially within the rock/metal community, given all the tragedy that has happened in our world over the past few years.”

Straight From The Barrio is available for pre-order, while Upon A Burning Body will tour with labelmates Asking Alexandria, Born Of Osiris, I See Stars, After The Burial and Bad Omens on the Sumerian Records 10 Years In The Black tour which starts later this month.

The Straight From The Barrio cover

Upon A Burning Body Straight From The Barrio tracklist

’Til The Break Of Dawn Already Broken You Don’t Own Me Media Blackout B.M.F. Straight From The Barrio (210) leave The Pain Behind Walk Alone Again Fake Plastic Smile D.T.A. (Don’y Trust Anyone) The Outcast My Distorted Reflection

Upon A Burning Body release Scars promo

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ