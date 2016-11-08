Suicide Silence reschedule UK tour

Suicide Silence have rescheduled their UK tour.

The Californian outfit were to play five UK shows this month with Caliban – but have pushed back the dates until next March.

They say: “UK, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will be moving our shows to spring 2017. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and will see you in a few months.”

The dates will follow Suicide Silence’s release of their forthcoming self-titled fifth album in February. It’ll be their second work with frontman Eddie Hermida after the death of Mitch Lucker in 2012. Hermida debuted on 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me.

Guitarist Mark Heylmun said: “The record’s going to be natural, raw and fucking pissed. It’s going to be exactly what music needs, which is some fucking heart. Some fucking blood. Some real fucking give-a-shit passion.

“It’s not going to be full of computer trickery. It’s not going to sound like all the ProTools ninjas and Logic ninjas.

“We recorded with tape on this record. There’s real music, it’s not samples. We went for a record that speaks for us and really exemplifies where we’re at as a band.

“It’s going to be something else for people to witness – like a car accident they can’t keep their eyes off.”

View the rescheduled shows in bold below.

Nov 24: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Nov 27: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 28: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Watch this metalhead cover Suicide Silence on Romania's Got Talent