Suicide Silence announce winter European tour

Suicide Silence have announced a winter European tour.

The band will hit the road with support from Caliban, with the dates following their current Straight Outta Hell worldwide tour with Despised Icon, Carnifex and Oceano.

Part of the tour sees Suicide Silence return to the UK for six shows – and frontman Eddie Hermida is looking forward to coming back to the country to play live again.

He says: “Hold on to your butts because we will be headbanging our way through your town. Bring your ‘A’ game because we will be bringing ours.

“The last time we were around, you guys brought it hard as fuck. Now it’s time to set the bar higher. Bring the fire.”

Suicide Silence’s last studio album was 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me and they issued the six-track EP Sacred Words in October last year.

The band are expected to launch a new full-length album early next year via Nuclear Blast, with Hermida previously reporting he was keen to bring in hip hop artist Aaron Dontez Yates, aka Tech N9ne.

He said: “He’s an incredible rapper, but, more than anything, I think he’s a really good musician. I think it’d be really cool to have him not just do a rapping part but maybe write a keyboard part, or come in and help us write and maybe help produce a song.”

Suicide Silence 2016 European tour

Nov 24: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Nov 27: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 28: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Dec 01: Paris Fleche d’Or, France

Dec 02: Toulouse Connecxion Cafe, France

Dec 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Dec 04: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain

Dec 06: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Dec 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Dec 10: Dresden Reithalle, Germany

Dec 11: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland

Dec 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Dec 14: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Dec 15: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 16: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 17: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockout Festival, Germany

Dec 20: Hannover Musikcentrum, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Dec 22: Berlin C-Theater, Germany

