Suicide Silence announce winter European tour

Suicide Silence have announced a winter European tour.
The band will hit the road with support from Caliban, with the dates following their current Straight Outta Hell worldwide tour with Despised Icon, Carnifex and Oceano.
Part of the tour sees Suicide Silence return to the UK for six shows – and frontman Eddie Hermida is looking forward to coming back to the country to play live again.
He says: “Hold on to your butts because we will be headbanging our way through your town. Bring your ‘A’ game because we will be bringing ours.
“The last time we were around, you guys brought it hard as fuck. Now it’s time to set the bar higher. Bring the fire.”
Suicide Silence’s last studio album was 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me and they issued the six-track EP Sacred Words in October last year.
The band are expected to launch a new full-length album early next year via Nuclear Blast, with Hermida previously reporting he was keen to bring in hip hop artist Aaron Dontez Yates, aka Tech N9ne.
He said: “He’s an incredible rapper, but, more than anything, I think he’s a really good musician. I think it’d be really cool to have him not just do a rapping part but maybe write a keyboard part, or come in and help us write and maybe help produce a song.”
Suicide Silence 2016 European tour
Nov 24: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Nov 25: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Nov 27: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 28: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Dec 01: Paris Fleche d’Or, France
Dec 02: Toulouse Connecxion Cafe, France
Dec 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Dec 04: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain
Dec 06: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Dec 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Dec 08: Vienna Arena, Austria
Dec 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Dec 10: Dresden Reithalle, Germany
Dec 11: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland
Dec 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Dec 14: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Dec 15: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Dec 16: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 17: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany
Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockout Festival, Germany
Dec 20: Hannover Musikcentrum, Germany
Dec 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Dec 22: Berlin C-Theater, Germany
Straight Outta Hell remaining 2016 tour dates
Aug 17: Tokyo Shibuya Club Quattro, Japan
Aug 18: Osaka Umeda Akaso, Japan
Aug 19: Hiroshima Club Quattro, Japan
Aug 23: Hong Kong Hidden Agenda, China
Aug 24: Bangkok Oxa Pub, Thailand
Aug 27: Medan Northblast Fest, Indonesia
Aug 28: Bandung Sonicfair, Indonesia
Aug 30: Beijing Yu Gong Livehouse, China
Aug 31: Shanghai MAO Livehouse, China
Sep 01: Taipei The Wall, Taiwan
Sep 03: Brisbane Woolly Mammoth, Australia
Sep 04: Camperdown Manning Bar, Australia
Sep 06: Newcastle The Cambridge, Australia
Sep 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia
Sep 08: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Sep 09: Perth Amplifier, Australia
Sep 25: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA