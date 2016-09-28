Suicide Silence confirm 5th album

Suicide Silence have confirmed that their fifth album will be self-titled, and it’ll arrive in February.

It’s their second release with frontman Eddie Hermida, following the death of Mitch Lucker in 2012. Hermida debuted on 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me.

The band confirmed the title via SiriusXM at the weekend.

Guitarist Mark Heylmun recently said: “The record’s going to be natural, raw and fucking pissed. It’s going to be exactly what music needs, which is some fucking heart. Some fucking blood. Some real fucking give-a-shit passion.

“It’s not going to be full of computer trickery. It’s not going to sound like all the ProTools ninjas and Logic ninjas.

“We recorded with tape on this record. There’s real music, it’s not samples. We went for a record that speaks for us and really exemplifies where we’re at as a band.

“It’s going to be something else for people to witness – like a car accident they can’t keep their eyes off.”

He added that the band refused to be distracted by “music industry bullshit” and the result was “Suicide Silence doing what Suicide Silence wants to do.”

The album has been produced by Ross Robinson, known for his work with Slipknot, Korn, Sepultura and many others. It’s to be released via Nuclear Blast. The band tour North America with Whitechapel, Carnifex and Oceano over the coming weeks, before a European run begins in November. Full dates below.

Nov 28: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Nov 29: Seattle Studio 7, WA

Nov 30: Spokane The Pin, WA

Oct 01: Billings Pub Station, MT

Oct 02: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Oct 04: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Oct 05: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Oct 06: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Oct 07: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Oct 08: Detroit St. Andrews, MI

Oct 09: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 11: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Oct 12: Webster Harmony House, NY

Oct 13: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Oct 14: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Oct 15: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 16: Freehold Gamechanger, NJ

Oct 17: Greensboro Pete’s, NC

Oct 19: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 20: Dallas The Door, TX

Oct 21: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Oct 22: Las Vegas Vinyl at Hard Rock, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Nov 24: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Nov 27: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 28: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Dec 01: Paris Fleche d’Or, France

Dec 02: Toulouse Connecxion Cafe, France

Dec 03: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Dec 04: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain

Dec 06: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Dec 07: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Dec 10: Dresden Reithalle, Germany

Dec 11: Wroclaw Alibi Club, Poland

Dec 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Dec 14: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Dec 15: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 16: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 17: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Dec 18: Karlsruhe Knockout Festival, Germany

Dec 20: Hannover Musikcentrum, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Dec 22: Berlin C-Theater, Germany

