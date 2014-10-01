My Favourite Horror Film: Suicide Silence

In the first of a Halloween-y mini-series we're asking some of the biggest and best bands in metal for their favourite horror film of all time. Here Suicide Silence's Dan Kenny expresses his love for the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

“I would have to say this is a fairly easy question for me. My favourite scary movie would definitely be The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from 1974. Directed and produced by Tobe Hooper – who also did Poltergeist – the man is a genius and made such creepy movies.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre had a 70s camera so that instantly made it a little extra creepy for me as a kid. The actors and actresses were pretty much ‘nobodies’ but they all did a great job. Leatherface is by far the most brutal and scary in this movie compared to all the sequels and remakes.

I watched this movie as a kid with my cousins in the dark and as we were watching my uncle went outside to smoke a cigarette in the dark – but we didn’t know that. I remember hearing footsteps and seeing a big dark shadow… so we paused the movie and sat in silence. Once we knew it was a man we all screamed for help. The movie spooked the shit out of us – my mom put a stop to horror movies for a while after that. Still to this day that movie creeps me out. As an artist myself I can admire the hell out of that piece of art. That movie fucking rules!”

