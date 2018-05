Suicide Silence have released a live performance video of Sacred Words.

The song is featured on latest album You Can’t Stop Me and it’s also the title track to the band’s new EP, which was released last week.

Frontman Eddie Hermida has just confirmed he’ll return to work with former band All Shall Perish, after previously saying he’d like to have a rap-metal flavour on the next Suicide Silence record. They’re currently on tour across the US.