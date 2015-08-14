Suicide Silence want rap-metal return

Suicide Silence frontman Herman ‘Eddie’ Hermida says he’s keen to have a rap-metal flavour on their next studio album.

And he points to Aaron Dontez Yates, aka Tech N9ne, as the man to give them the sound they’re looking for on the follow-up to 2014’s You Can’t Stop Me.

He tells Kaaos TV: “He’s an incredible rapper, but, more than anything, I think he’s a really good musician. I think it’d be really cool to have him not just do a rapping part but maybe write a keyboard part, or come in and help us write and maybe help produce a song.

“It’d be also cool to re-touch the whole rap-metal thing. It’s something I grew up with, and I feel like in that era, the people who were rapping with metal weren’t that good. It was subpar rappers.

“It’d be cool to have a guy who’s known for his crazy lyrics and crazy styles on the record.”

The band are exploring other ideas for the next project, but won’t fully commit to writing new material until their current tour wraps up.

Hermida says: “There’s a couple of riffs that have been tossed around that sound really good. Right now, we don’t really have much time to sit down and just focus on a record.”

You Can’t Stop Me was the band’s first release with Hermida on vocal duties following the death of singer Mitch Lucker in 2012.

