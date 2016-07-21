Deftones Chino Moreno on ‘overwhelming joy’ of live shows

Deftones’ Chino Moreno has shed light on the moments of reflection he has while on tour.

The vocalist admits to “bugging out” while thinking back on his 23-year career as a singer.

Speaking about his shows to Fact Magazine, he says: “After the first song-and-a-half, if everything is working out, there’s this overwhelming joy and feeling, like ‘I can’t be messed with now.’ Even if something does go wrong, I’m on a forward trajectory.”

Moreno adds: “There’s tons of times up there on stage or before or after the show, that I just sit there after I get out of the shower in my towel just bugging out on the experience that we just had. I look back and think, ‘Wow, we’ve been doing this for 20 something years.’ That’s well over half of my life that I’ve been entertaining people with my voice.”

The singer recently explained their setlist choices and said the band find comfort in their slow rehearsal process.

Deftones will resume touring at the end of the month to promote their eighth studio album Gore.

Jul 31: Buffalo Edgefest, NY

Aug 02: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA (with Refused)

Aug 03: Baltimore Pier Six Concert Pavilion, MD (with Refused)

Aug 05: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY (with Refused)

Aug 06: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA (with Refused)

Aug 07: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT (with Refused)

Aug 09: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA (with Refused)

Aug 10: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ (with Refused)

Aug 12: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI (with Refused)

Aug 16: St Paul Myth, MN

Aug 17: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Aug 18: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Aug 20: Magna Saltair Resort Main Pavilion, UT

Aug 23: Fresno Woodward Park Summer Concerts, CA

Aug 24: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 25: Berkeley Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

Aug 31: Mesa Mesa Amphitheatre, AZ

