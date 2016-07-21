Ozzy Osbourne feared ‘lunatic in the crowd’ risk at Alamo

Ozzy Osbourne’s fear of being attacked by a crowd reached a peak when he made a public apology last November for desecrating the Alamo Cenotaph in 1982, his son Jack has revealed.

The Black Sabbath frontman was banned from performing in San Antonio 34 years ago after he urinated on the war memorial while wearing a dress during a drunken episode. His action was viewed as desecration and the ban remained in place for 10 years, until he donated $10,000 to the Alamo memorial fund.

The moment he said sorry last November appears in reality TV series Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour, which starts this weekend.

Jack Osbourne tells EW.com: “We had to chop a bunch of things down in the edit, because it was really quite charged. There were a lot of people there.

“The city of San Antonio was great with allowing us access – but they totally threw us under the bus, announcing at a council meeting that we were coming.

“We remained relatively under the radar doing this show. Going to San Antonio and having that happen was just like, ‘Oh, man.’”

He adds: “My dad is great with crowds. He’s great with all that when it’s in his setting. But in the 80s there was a lot of aggression towards what he does.

“He always worries – is there that one lunatic in the crowd? So that made him really uneasy.”

Ozzy recalled the 1982 incident on TV in December, saying: “It’s 7.30 in the morning, I’ve got half a bottle of Courvoisier and this green evening dress, and I thought, ‘I need to take a pee – there’s an old wall.’ It was the Alamo.”

The first episode of Ozzy And Jack’s World Detour premieres on History on July 24. Black Sabbath’s farewell tour continues until February next year.

Black Sabbath: The End tour

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

