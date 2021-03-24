Subterranean Masquerade release new animated video for Mångata

Israeli prog metal septet Subterranean Masquerade have released a new animated video for their song Mångata. The song features a guest appearance with Orphaned Land's Ida Amsalem on bouzouki and lead guitars and is taken from the band's fourth album Mountain Fever, which will be released through Sensory Records on May 14.

"Mångata is the closing track on our new album, Mountain Fever," says singer Davidavi Dolev. "It is a song about love, companionship, and language barriers; it is an open end, a vast ocean of longing. Three years ago, I came back to Israel after quite a few years living on/off Scandinavia. I had sunk into its serenity; I fell in love with its melancholy and its rhythm, I lived a different life than the one I‘ve had in the Middle East. ’Mångata‘ in Swedish is the road-like reflection of the moon on the ocean. I loved the idea that no matter what, every night looking at the Mediterranean Sea, I can just step on the water, and go back up north.”

As well as Amsalem, Mountain Fever features several guest contributions, from Matan Shmuely (Orphaned Land) and vocals on Somewhere I Sadly Belong by Melechesh Ashmedai (Melechesh) and Jackie Hole (The Super Things

Recorded in Israel's Golan Heights, Mountain Fever was engineered by David Castillo and mixed by by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren in Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden.

Previously a more studio-based act who were at one time fronted by Green Carnation frontman Kjetil Nordhus, Subterranean Masquerade revamped themselves as a live band in 2018 when they toured with Orphaned Land throughout Europe.

Mountain Fever will be released in all digital platforms, on CD, and pressed on vinyl as a double LP cut at 45RPM. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Sensory Records)

Subterranean Masquerade: Mountain Fever

1. Snake Charmer

2. Diaspora, My Love

3. Mountain Fever

4. Inwards

5. Somewhere I Sadly Belong

6. The Stillnox Oratory

7. Ascend

8. Ya Shema Evyonecha

9. For The Leader, With Strings Music

10. Mångata