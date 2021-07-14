St.Vincent announces livestream concert Down And Out Downtown

St.Vincent has announced a full length livestream concert, called Down And Out Downtown, presented by Moment House. The performance will be aired globally from August 4 and August 5.

Directed by Bill Benz, Down And Out Downtown will see St.Vincent perform songs from her new album Daddy's Home, as well as reworked arrangements of tracks from her back catalogue.

Performing alongside St.Vincent will be Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Tickets are now on sale over on premium digital live platform Moment House.

St.Vincent recently opened up about what fans might be able to expect from future music, promising that her next album will be an "angry" metal record. Talking to NME, she said: "...I’m angry again! I want to make that record. There’s a season for all of it. There’s a season for warmth and then there’s a season for ‘fuck you’!”

She also recently released her take on Metallica's Sad But True, as part of the charity covers album The Blacklist, created in celebration of The Black Album's 30th anniversary.

Watch the trailer for Down And Out Downtown below:

North + South America

Aug 04: 6pm PDT

Australia & New Zealand

Aug 05: 7pm AEST

Asia

Aug 05: 8pm JST

Europe, UK & Africa

Aug 05: 6pm BST