Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro to salute Metallica on epic The Metallica Blacklist album

As expected, Metallica are set to reissue the ‘Black Album’ in September in acknowledgement of their fifth album’s 30th anniversary.

This deluxe reissue will be accompanied by the release of a huge, 53-artist Metallica tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, featuring artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and covering tracks from the 1991 album.



Check out Miley Cyrus’ versjon of Nothing Else Matters, featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith below.

The album also features Ghost and Weezer covering Enter Sandman, Biffy Clyro covering Holier Than Thou, Royal Blood covering Sad But True, and Idles covering The God That Failed. And you can check out the video below to see which other artists are covering which Metallicanthems!



All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album. All Within My Hands was founded by the band in 2017.

Given that the quartet have already released deluxe reissues of Kill Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All in recent years, an expanded reissue of Metallica, which will celebrate its 30th birthday on August 12, 2021, was anticipated.

Know the world over as ‘The Black Album’, Metallica has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, and spent a remarkable 580 (non-consecutive) weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in America, an achievement bettered only by one other studio album in history, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Remastered for ultimate sound quality, ‘The Black Album” remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).



Both albums will be released on the group’s own Blackened Recordings on September 10.