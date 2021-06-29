St. Vincent shares dirty electro-pop cover of Metallica’s Sad But True

In addition to releasing a huge deluxe reissue of their 30-million-selling ‘Black Album’ on their Blackened Recordings label in September, Metallica are releasing The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album featuring 53 artists putting their own individual spin on the 12 tracks which make up their classic 1991 release.



Two tracks from the covers album have already been released, Miley Cyrus’ much-anticipated version of Nothing Else Matters, featuring Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith and Metallica’s own Robert Trujillo, and Columbian Latin music superstar Juanes’ intriguing interpretation of Enter Sandman.

Today, June 29, sees two more covers shared, a frankly awful live version of Sad But True from North Shields singer/songwriter Sam Fender which sounds like an over-enthusiastic and over-refreshed wedding singer attempting a Metallica song in the style of Jeff Buckley, which we’ve listened to so that you don’t ever have to, and an infinitely more palatable and rather filthy electro-pop cover of the same hulking beast of a tune by St. Vincent aka Annie Clarke, which you can hear below.

The Metallica Blacklist album will also feature Ghost and Weezer (separately) covering Enter Sandman, Biffy Clyro covering Holier Than Thou, Royal Blood covering Sad But True, and Idles covering The God That Failed.



All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.