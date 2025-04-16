"You won’t want to miss the gig of the year." Fontaines D.C. and Lankum will play a one-off Dublin show together next month, and a tickets ballot is now open

Fontaines D.C. and Lankum are teaming up for a special one-off homecoming show in Dublin.

The two Irish acts are the first to be announced for Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness, which Guinness is billing as "an unforgettable 3-day music, food and culture experience", featuring "Ireland’s hottest musical talent alongside global sensations".

Lovely Days Live will run from May 23-25 at the Guinness Storehouse at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, with Fontaines D.C. and Lankum playing on May 25.



A ticket ballot is now open for the gig. Tickets, available to over 21s only, are €49.50, with all proceeds going to the Guinness Dublin 8 Community Fund, a commitment from Diageo Ireland, Guinness and Guinness Storehouse to donate €1 million over the next 5 years to supporting and empowering projects within the local community.

The ticket ballot can be accessed here.



Guinness says, "You won’t want to miss the gig of the year."

Fontaines D.C. have also released a 'Deluxe Edition' of their acclaimed 2024 album Romance on streaming services.



The expanded version of the record contains three additional tracks, February single It’s Amazing To Young, its b-side Before You I Just Forget, and Starburster / In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song), a previously unreleased, stripped-back take on Romance's first single Starburster incorporating David Lynch's In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song).



The Dublin band will play a sold-out show at London's 45,000-capacity Finsbury Park on on July 5. Amyl & The Sniffers, Kneecap, Blondshell, Been Stellar and Cardinals will support.

The Grian Chatten-approved Cardinals are among Louder's tips for the 10 best new Irish artists you should be listening to right now.