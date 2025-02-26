Newly restored Dolby Atmos version of Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii to be released on film, vinyl and CD

Pink Floyd have shared a newly restored video clip of their seminal track Echoes from their equally legendary Live At Pompeii film from 1972 to herald the release of Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII which is being released to cinemas worldwide on April 24 thriough Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing and IMAX® Worldwide. Tickets go on sale from March 5 at 2pm GMT/9amET/6amPT.

Adrian Maben's groundbreaking 1972 film has been digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson. It presented Pink Floyd prior to their commercial breakthrough with The Dark Side Of The Moon, capturing them against the backdrop of the ruins of Pompeii's iconic Roman Amphitheatre, and features live versions of Echoes, A Saucerful of Secrets and One of These Days.

“Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon," says drummer Nick Mason.

The accompanying album release Pink Floyd At Pompeii - MCMLXXII will see the performance presented as a full-length live vinyl record for the very first time. The 2025 remix by Steven Wilson will also be available on CD/Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Audio and Dolby Atmos from May 2.

“Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of The Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band," adds Wilson. "They are my “Beatles", deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could've been filmed yesterday."

The new version has been hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm cut negative - which were discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's archives by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd. The film was scanned in 4K using advanced techniques to ensure the finest, sharpest detail.

“Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment," enthuses Topham. "The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after."

