Stuckfish team up with This Winter Machine for 1865 show in August

Stuckfish
Northern prog rockers Stuckfish and This Winter Machine have teamed up for a show at Southampton's The 1865 on August 4. it will be the first time both bands have played at the venue

The show will give audiences the first chance to see the recently announced new This Winter Machine guitarist Aaron Gidney as a permanent member. Gidney, who is also a member of UK prog rockers Grace And Fire, has replaced guitarist John Cook, who is now busy with his own band, Age Of Distraction.

Gidney had stood in for Coook at two Scottish shows but now all parties have made the move a permanent one.

Stuckfish will headline the show, with This Winter Machine taking to the stage at 7.45pm on the evening. The North Eastern proggers are currently working on the follow-up to 2023's Days Of Innocence.

"Album four will be different again and that is both exciting and challenging," the band state. "Thank you for taking that journey with us."

Get tickets for The 1865.

