Stuckfish sign with White Knight Records

North East UK prog rockers Stuckfish have announced that they have signed a new record deal with Robert Reed's White Knight Records.

Following the success of this year's third album Days Of Innocence, the band have inked the new deal as they begin to look towards recording their next album.

“We were really impressed with the band’s performance at Summers End this year," explains label boss Reed. "We spoke to the guys and were really impressed by their work ethic. This, matched with a great understanding of melodies in their music, and a great singer, ticked all the boxes for us. We’re looking forward to working with the band on their future releases."

Stuckfish will join bands such as Tiger Moth Tales, Cyan, 25 Yard Screamer and Last Flight To Pluto on the Welsh label.

"We are delighted to be associated with a record label that really understands the niche we are in and are enthusiastic to further our development as a band," says guitarist and producer Adrian Fisher. "We look forward to working with Robert and getting to know the other bands on the label better too."

Stuckfish formed in 2018 by Fisher and vocalist Philip Stuckey, describing themselves as a melodic rock band with prog influences. The pair released debut album Calling and 2019 's The Watcher, before being joined by musicians Adam Sayers (drums), Phil Morey (bass) and Gary Holland (keyboards) for Days Of Innocence.