Grace & Fire guitarist Aaron Gidney also joins This Winter Machine

UK prog rockers This Winter Machine are hard at work on their fifth studio album The Listening Booth

This Winter Machine
UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine have announced that current Grace & Fore guitarist Aaron Gidney has joined the band (he will also remain a member of Grace & Fire). He replaces the departed John Cook, whose Age Of Distraction band have just released their debut album A Game Of Whispers through the Gravity Dream label.

"We are happy to announce that our new guitarist is Aaron Gidney from respected prog-metalers Grace & Fire," the band said in a statement.

We played two gigs in Scotland with him standing in on guitar for us, and the vibe onstage was great and the reception to him from the audiences was fantastic, so we decided to see if was interested in the position on a permanent basis, alongside his work in G&F.

"He accepted and we couldn't be happier and writing for album five (with the working title of The Listening Booth) is well underway. We are aiming for a release at the start of 2025."

This Winter Machine have also announced two further live dates for 2024. They will play Southampton's The 1865 with Stuckfish on August 4 and Highway Prog Festival at Eigar Studios in Leeds on September 21.

