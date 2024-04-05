New UK prog quartet Age Of Distraction announce debut album

New UK melodic prog quartet Age Of Distraction have announced that they will release their debut album A Game Of Whispers through the Gravity Dream label on May 31.

The band features various members of Ghost Of The Machine and Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and former members of This Winter Machine, and had an immediate impact when the album's title track was released last September and won Prog Magazine's Tracks Of The Week.

"Age of Distraction was founded by ex-This Winter Machine and This Other Eden guitarist John Cook, who is best known for his shredding skills and groove-laden writing contributions on 2023's The Clockwork Man," singer Charlie Baramald (Ghost Of The Machine, Shadows On Mercury, ex-Nova Cascade) tells us.

"It has grown into a full band project, featuring Mark Gatland (Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, IT) on bass and Dom Bennison (Last Motion Picture, ex-This Winter Machine) on drums and production duties. We're also very fortunate to have guest appearances from Philip Stuckey (Stuckfish) and Ruby Jones (The Exotic Ices Project).



"The debut album A Game Of Whispers explores the boundary between progressive rock and melodic metal to find a signature sound of its own. The 12-tracks explore themes of communication breakdown in toxic relationships, betrayal and revenge."

A Game Of Whispers has been produced by drummer Dom Bennison and features striking artwork, which you can view below, from Andjela Vujić.

Pre-order A Game Of Whispers.

(Image credit: Press)

Age Of Distraction: A Game Of Whispers

1. The Uninvited (ft. Ruby Jones)

2. Break My Bones

3. Compromised

4. Protect Me

5. The Plea

6. Take Me Down (ft. Philip Stuckey & Ruby Jones)

7. A Game of Whispers

8. The Point of No Return

9. Oceans

10. The Left Unsaid

11. Sneak Attack

12. My Peace