Pink Floyd appear on iconic 60s documentary soundtrack

Pink Floyd, Mick Jagger, Andrew Loog Oldham and other stalwarts of the British 1960s pop-art explosion are featured in the soundtrack to Peter Whitehead’s movie Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London, which is to be re-released this week.
The first 1000 copies of the heavyweight audiophile vinyl edition will be pressed in pink, with gatefold CD and digital editions also available for pre-order.
Director Whitehead described his 1967 work as a “pop concerto for film,” and it was delivered in six movements entitled Loss Of The British Empire, Dollygirls, Protest, It’s All Pop Music, Movie Stars and Painting Pop. The soundtrack first appeared the following year, but the complete original version, now remastered, has been out of print since then.
Pink Floyd’s version of Interstellar Overdrive, which appears in three sections, precedes the ten-minute version that was recorded for debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. The semi-improvisational piece is regarded as one of the earliest examples of its kind.
The soundtrack also features music from the Small Faces, Chris Farlowe and others, plus interviews with Jagger, Oldham, Michael Caine, David Hockney, Julie Christie and more. Full tracklist below.
Former Floyd leader Roger Waters recently commenced a US tour in support of latest solo album Us + Them.
Tonight Let’s All Make Love In London tracklist
Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive
Interview 1: Michael Caine
The Marquis Of Kensington: The Changing Of The Guard
Twice As Much: Night Time Girl
Interview: Genevieve
Chris Farlowe: Out Of Time
Interview: Edna O`Brien
Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive: Extract 1
Interview 1: Andrew Loog Oldham
Vashti: Winter Is Blue
Interview 2: Andrew Loog Oldham
Vashti: Winter Is Blue: Reprise
Interview: Mick Jagger
Interview: Julie Christie
Interview 2: Michael Caine
Chris Farlowe: Paint It Black
Interview: Alan Aldridge
Chris Farlowe: Paint It Black: Reprise
Interview: David Hockney
Small Faces: Here Come The Nice
Interview: Lee Marvin
Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive: Extract 2
Allen Ginsberg: Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London