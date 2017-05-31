Pink Floyd appear on iconic 60s documentary soundtrack

Pink Floyd, Mick Jagger, Andrew Loog Oldham and other stalwarts of the British 1960s pop-art explosion are featured in the soundtrack to Peter Whitehead’s movie Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London, which is to be re-released this week.

The first 1000 copies of the heavyweight audiophile vinyl edition will be pressed in pink, with gatefold CD and digital editions also available for pre-order.

Director Whitehead described his 1967 work as a “pop concerto for film,” and it was delivered in six movements entitled Loss Of The British Empire, Dollygirls, Protest, It’s All Pop Music, Movie Stars and Painting Pop. The soundtrack first appeared the following year, but the complete original version, now remastered, has been out of print since then.

Pink Floyd’s version of Interstellar Overdrive, which appears in three sections, precedes the ten-minute version that was recorded for debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. The semi-improvisational piece is regarded as one of the earliest examples of its kind.

The soundtrack also features music from the Small Faces, Chris Farlowe and others, plus interviews with Jagger, Oldham, Michael Caine, David Hockney, Julie Christie and more. Full tracklist below.

Former Floyd leader Roger Waters recently commenced a US tour in support of latest solo album Us + Them.

Tonight Let’s All Make Love In London tracklist

Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive

Interview 1: Michael Caine

The Marquis Of Kensington: The Changing Of The Guard

Twice As Much: Night Time Girl

Interview: Genevieve

Chris Farlowe: Out Of Time

Interview: Edna O`Brien

Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive: Extract 1

Interview 1: Andrew Loog Oldham

Vashti: Winter Is Blue

Interview 2: Andrew Loog Oldham

Vashti: Winter Is Blue: Reprise

Interview: Mick Jagger

Interview: Julie Christie

Interview 2: Michael Caine

Chris Farlowe: Paint It Black

Interview: Alan Aldridge

Chris Farlowe: Paint It Black: Reprise

Interview: David Hockney

Small Faces: Here Come The Nice

Interview: Lee Marvin

Pink Floyd: Interstellar Overdrive: Extract 2

Allen Ginsberg: Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London

