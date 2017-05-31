Tool’s Maynard James Keenan calls himself ‘whining, entitled snowflake’

Maynard James Keenan described himself as a “whining, entitled snowflake” in an unexplained speech to Tool fans at the weekend.

The army veteran didn’t make it clear what he was talking about when he outlined his opinions on the role of the military in society, although it’s speculated he could have been referring the the Manchester Arena terror attack.

WZLX reported that, speaking at the Boston Calling Festival on May 25 – Memorial Day in the US – Keenan told the crowd: “As artists, we interpret and report. That’s our job. We are merchant of emotion.

“We have the privilege to do that because of active and former law enforcement and military, defending our right to do so.

“Those of you who are law enforcement and military, your job is to defend our right to act like whining, entitled snowflake assholes – myself being one. Snowflakes, your job is to respect them fucking doing that for you.

“Divided we fall. Don’e believe the hype, dumb-dumbs. we’re all in this together.”

The show included Tool’s first performance of classic track Eulogy in 16 years, although they haven’t performed it at their shows since then. They remain on the road until mid-June. In the latest update on their long-awaited next album, the band shot down rumours that a release would take place this year.

Tool 2017 North American tour, remaining dates

May 31: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 04: New York Randall’s Island Park, NY

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 07: Clarkston DTR Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 08: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

