Steven Wilson announces North American tour

Steven Wilson has announced that he’ll tour North America in April and May 2018.

He’s lined up 19 dates in support of his hit album To The Bone, which arrived last month via Caroline International.

Wilson says: “I’m happy to announce a return to the USA and Canada in April and May of next year with my band – and with a new show based on the current album To The Bone.

“As well as featuring songs from that album there will be favourites from previous tours, as well as some of my older songs that haven’t been played by the solo band before.

“The visual aspects of the show are planned to be on an even higher level than previous tours and as always the sound will be in quadrophonic.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time on Friday (September 22) through Wilson’s website.

Earlier this week, he released a video for his track Nowhere Now and announced that he’d play a third consecutive night at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March next year.

Find a full list of Wilson’s 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain

Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France

Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany

Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland

Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway

Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France

Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille

Mar 15: Warwick Arts Centre, UK

Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK

Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 01: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 20: Quebec City Palais Montcalm, QC

Apr 21: Montreal Olympia Theatre, QC

Apr 22: Toronto The Danforth, ON

Apr 24: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Apr 25: Philadelphia Keswick Theater, PA

Apr 27: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA

Apr 28: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Apr 29: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

May 01: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

May 02: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theatre, WI

May 05: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 06: Salt lake City The Depot, UT

May 08: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

May 09: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 11: San Francisco Fillmore, CA

May 12: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

May 13: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 14: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

