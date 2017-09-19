Be Prog! My Friend 2018 dates revealed

Hot on the heels of picking up the Progressive Music Award for Live Event Of The Year last week, organisers of the Be Prog! My Friend festival have announced next year’s dates.

The festival will take place at Poble Espanyol, Barcelona, on June 29-30 – and although no artists have been confirmed so far, early bird tickets will go on sale from Thursday (September 21) from 12noon CET from the official website.

Organisers say: “You know you will come, you know you will eternally regret it if you don’t come, you know you will need to come to Be Prog! – so September 21, don’t lose time and buy your early bird ticket!”

This year’s event featured Marillion, Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull, Anathema, Devin Townsend, Caligula’s Horse, Animals As Leaders, Leprous, Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress and Jardin De La Croix.

Find out more about the 2018 event on the official website.

