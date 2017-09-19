Steven Wilson releases Nowhere Now video and adds London date

Steven Wilson has released a new video for his track Nowhere Now and has announced that he’ll play a third night at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March next year.

The song is said to be a “gloriously soaring paean to the joys of everyday escapism” with the promo shot on location at and around Atacama Large Millimeter Array in Chile. The video was directed and edited by Wilson’s long-time visual collaborator Lasse Hoile.

The new show at the Royal Albert Hall will take place on March 29 and will be the former Porcupine Tree man’s third consecutive night at the iconic London venue – and is part of Wilson’s UK and European tour in support of his hit album To The Bone.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale from 9am on Friday (September 22) via Gigs And Tours.

Find a full list of Wilson’s 2017 live dates below.

Jan 31: Lisbon, Sala Tejo at the MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 01: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona L’Auditori, Spain

Feb 04: Marseille Silo, France

Feb 06: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 07: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Feb 09: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Feb 10: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Feb 12: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

Feb 13: Ravensburg Oberachwabenhalle, Germany

Feb 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 15: Berlin Admiralpalast, Germany

Feb 17: Zabrze House of Music and Dance, Poland

Feb 18: Poznan Earth Hall, Poland

Feb 20: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Feb 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Feb 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Feb 27: Oslo Concert House, Norway

Feb 28: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Mar 01: Stavanger Konserthuset Zetlitz, Norway

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mar 05: Essen Colosseum, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Mar 09: Brussels AB, Belgium

Mar 10: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 12: Paris The Olympia, France

Mar 13: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, Lille

Mar 15: Warwick Arts Centre, UK

Mar 17: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 21: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Mar 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Mar 24: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Mar 25: Gateshead Sage 1, UK

Mar 27: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 01: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

