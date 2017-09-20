Lee Abraham announces new album Colours

Lee Abraham has announced that he’ll release his new album later this year.

Titled Colours, it will arrive on November 27 via F2 Music and is the follow-up to 2016’s The Seasons Turn.

Abraham tells Prog: “The album features seven new songs that have a slightly different feel to my previous albums. Still very much a prog blueprint, but I have explored more AOR influences on this album with nods to Toto, Asia and FM.

“Once again the album will feature my core band of Gerald Mulligan on drums, Rob Arnold on piano and Alistair Begg on bass, with me handling all guitars and keys.

“Vocals feature stunning performances from Dec Burke, Marc Atkinson, Gary Chandler, Robin Armstrong, Simon Godfrey and the ever stunning Steve Overland!”

Abraham adds: “Lyrical themes touch on love and relationships, both good and bad and also how in modern life bad things happen yet we just seem to carry on, almost ignoring it all.

“With artwork produced by Robin Armstrong and released through F2 Music once again, I am looking forward to this new one making its way in the world.”

Further Colours details will be revealed in due course.

