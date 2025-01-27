Steven Wilson announces first full-band North American solo tour for seven years

Steven Wilson has announced a run of live shows for North America for September and October in support of his upcoming album The Overview.

The dates, which kick off in San Francisco on September 9 and run through to Dallas on October 11, including three nights in Canada, will be Wilson's first full-band solo dates in the continent for seven years.

As Prog announced last December, Wilson will release his eighth solo album The Overview through Fiction Records on March 14. You can watch a trailer for the film accompanying the new album below.

“The idea I had immediately suggested something more long-form and conceptual and, dare I say, more progressive," he says of the new album which features just two suites of music and sees Wilson returning to a more progressive sound akin to his earlier releases.

"However, not all experiences are positive; some see the Earth truly for what it is, insignificant and lost in the vastness of space, and the human race as a troubled species. As a reflection of that, the album presents images and stories of life on Earth, both good and bad.”

With Wilson handling the bulk of the music himself, The Overview also features studio help from regular collaborators Craig Blundell (drums), Adam Holzman (keyboards) and Randy McStine (guitars) alongside a set of lyrics from XTC frontman Andy Partridge. Blundell, Holzman and McStine, along with bassist Nick Beggs, will form Wilson's backing band for the dates.

The Overview will be available in a wide range of formats including digital, CD, LP, Blu-ray, D2C exclusive boxset, D2C exclusive red vinyl LP (with poster), and retail exclusive mint colour LP.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets for the North American dates go on general sale on January 31 at 10am local time. A pre-sale begins on Tuesday January 28 at 10am local time. You can see all the dates and ticket links below.,

Pre-order The Overview.

Steven Wilson - The Overview Album Teaser - Out 14th March 2025. - YouTube Watch On

Sep 9: CA San Francisco The Masonic

Sep 10: CA Los Angeles The Wiltern

Sep 12: AZ Phoenix The Van Buren

Sep 14: CO Denver Paramount Theatre

Sep 16: MN Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre

Sep 17: IL Chicago, Chicago Auditorium

Sep 19: MI Detroit The Fillmore

Sep 20: OH Northfield MGM Northfield Park

Sep 22: ON Toronto The Danforth

Sep 25: QC Montreal MTELUS

Sep 27: QC Quebec City Theatre Capitole

Sep 29: MA Boston The Shubert

Sep 30: NY Port Chester The Capitol Theatre

Oct 2: NY Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 4: A Philadelphia The Fillmore

Oct 7: DC Washington Warner Theatre

Oct 9: GA Atlanta Tabernacle

Oct 11: TX Dallas The Majestic Theater

Get tickets.