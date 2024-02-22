"It's just two twenty-minute songs. Very conceptual." Steven Wilson updates on his unreleased new studio album

Steven Wilson has updated fans on his next studio album, only months after the release of his Top Four album The Harmony Codex!

Speaking on the Gas Masks & Hand Grenades podcast, during an interview with himself and Tim Bowness about the new No-Man Housekeeping: The OLI Years, 1990-1994 box set, Wilson revealed that his next studio album will be different again, featuring just two long tracks and follows a conceptual theme.

"The follow up is almost finished, can you believe," Wilson revealed. "Bear in mind The Harmony Codex was finished in December 2022, so it's been over a year since that and I've almost finished the follow-up. It's very different again."

When asked when the new album might be released, Wilson continued, "Beginning of 2025. I work very quickly and I'm still excited by making music. This is just two 20-minute long tracks. So it's a very conceptual, and a I think that'll be finished and ready to come out early next year."

When the host asks if he's not going to tour The Harmony Codex, Wilson replies, "I think I'm going to wait until I've put this next record out and then I'm going to tour."

Wilson released his seventh studio album The Harmony Codex in September. the album reached Number Four in the UK album charts while Prog writers voted their abum of the year, a move followed by the readers in the 2023 Readers' Poll in the current issue, where Wilson was also voted Band/Artist Of The Year as well.