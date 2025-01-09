Steven Wilson announces screening and shares trailer for new The Overview movie

Steven Wilson has announced a premiere Dolby Atmos screening of the film accompanying his upcoming album, The Overview, which will take place at London’s iconic BFI IMAX cinema on Tuesday February 25 at 6pm (GMT) to be followed by Q&A.

Wilson has also shared a new trailer for the film, which has been produced by collaborator Miles Skarin that features a snippet of music from The Overview.

As Prog announced last month, Wilson will release his eighth solo album The Overview through Fiction Records on March 14.

"It is a 42-minute long journey based on the reported “overview effect”, whereby astronauts seeing the Earth from space undergo a transformative cognitive shift, most often experiencing an overwhelming appreciation and perception of beauty, and an increased sense of connection to other people and the Earth as a whole," WIlson has explained of the new album. "However, not all experiences are positive; some see the Earth truly for what it is, insignificant and lost in the vastness of space, and the human race as a troubled species. As a reflection of that, the album presents images and stories of life on Earth, both good and bad."”

The album sees Wilson return to a sound that nods to his more progressive past, including classic Porcupine Tree as well as the renowned The Raven That Refused To Sing, the forward-thinking electronics of The Future Bites and the spatial audio vision that ran through 2023’s The Harmony Codex.

“The idea I had immediately suggested something more long-form and conceptual and, dare I say, more progressive," he says.

With Wilson handling the bulk of the music himself, The Overview also features studio help from regular collaborators Craig Blundell (drums), Adam Holzman (keyboards) and Randy McStine (guitars) alongside a set of lyrics from XTC frontman Andy Partridge.

Tickets for the film screening are on sale Friday January 10 at 12pm to BFI members and 4m to the general public.

Spatial/Atmos audio versions of The Overview will be available physically and digitally and vinyl versions of The Overview have been specifically mastered at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road.

Pre-order The Overview.

Steven Wilson - The Overview Album Teaser - Out 14th March 2025. - YouTube Watch On