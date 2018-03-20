Steven Tyler announces North American and European solo tour

Steven Tyler has announced a solo tour of North America and Europe.

The Aerosmith frontman released his debut solo album We’re All Somebody From Somewhere back in 2016, with the new dates set to kick off at Lewiston’s Artpark Amphitheatre on June 12 and wrapping up at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on August 7.

Tyler wrote and recorded the record in Nashville, Tennessee, telling Classic Rock: “I came to Nashville. I rented a house. Now I just bought a house, so I’m living here full-on. It’s a musical Mecca. I co-wrote with everyone down here, and I think I’ve done some of my best work through this country head.

“This town still has the passion for music. It hasn’t lost it through business and money, which may be big here but the music aspect still has the passion. Artists come here come from all over the world to be part of it, and there’s so much music dripping out of the honeycomb of this town that I’m in it.

“I’m in it neck-deep. I’m going to stay here, I’m going to live here. I love it here.”

Aerosmith haven’t released an album since 2012’s Music From Another Dimension, but in January, guitarist Joe Perry said he would like to record new music and hinted that the band would start celebrating its 50th anniversary towards the end of 2018.

Find a full list of Tyler’s tour dates below. Tickets go on sale from tomorrow (March 21).

Jun 12: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 18: New York City Parks Foundations Annual Gala Summerstage, NY

Jun 21: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jun 24: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Jun 27: Detroit Motorcity Casino Hotel, MI

Jun 30: Northfield Hard Rock Rocksino, OH

Jul 07: Naperville Knoch Park, IL

Jul 11: Calgary Cowboys Stampede Tent, AB

Jul 15: Sion Sous les Etoiles Festival, Switzerland

Jul 18: Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 24: Barolo Collisioni Festival, Italy

Jul 27: Rome Cavea, Italy

Jul 30: Madrid Teatro Real, Spain

Aug 02: Marbella Starlite Festival, Spain

Aug 07: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

