Steven Tyler on his Nashville love affair

Steven Tyler says he can’t fully explain Nashville’s influence on musicians – but he is 100% confident in its power.

The Aerosmith frontman released his country solo album We’re All Somebody From Somewhere in July, having written and recorded it in Nashville, Tennessee – the spiritual home of American country music.

And he was so impressed with the results of his album and the vibe of the city that he’s moved there full time.

Tyler tells Classic Rock: “I came to Nashville. I rented a house. Now I just bought a house, so I’m living here full-on. It’s a musical Mecca. I co-wrote with everyone down here, and I think I’ve done some of my best work through this country head.

“This town still has the passion for music. It hasn’t lost it through business and money, which may be big here but the music aspect still has the passion. Artists come here come from all over the world to be part of it, and there’s so much music dripping out of the honeycomb of this town that I’m in it.

“I’m in it neck-deep. I’m going to stay here, I’m going to live here. I love it here.”

As for what is it about Nashville, Tyler adds: “Whatever it is that runs through Nashville… it’s like it’s something in the water. Actually, the main route through Nashville is Route 440.

“And that’s what you tune all the instruments on planet earth to. An A note is 440 Hertz. A friend noticed it and he brought it up, and I just went, holy shit, what are the chances?”

Tyler’s decision to record a country album raised some eyebrows, even from within Aerosmith. But the singer says he was attracted to the idea of taking a risk.

“I love risky shit,” he says. “And, more often than not, when you feel risk it’s because people aren’t thinking, they’re just doing it and they’re willing to take a risk.

“It’s kind of like what I do – and, interestingly enough, I piss a lot of people off. But when it comes to music and jumping in and doing new stuff, it better speak for itself.”

Tyler has a number of tour date still to come in support of We’re All Somebody From Somewhere, on which he is being backed by Loving Mary.

The full interview with Steven tyler can be read in issue 227 of Classic Rock magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+. Find out more about the benefits of joining TeamRock+ here.

Aug 23: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Aug 29: Tampa Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Sep 01: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, GA

Sep 04: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Sep 07: Upper Darby Tower Theatre, PA

Sep 10: Providence Performing Arts Center, RI

Sep 13: Toronto Sony Centre of the Performing Arts, ON

Joe Perry disses Steven Tyler's country project