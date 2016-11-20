Steven Tyler to receive UN humanitarian award

Steven Tyler is to be honoured with a United Nations humanitarian award next month.

The Aerosmith frontman be recognised at the Ambassadors’ Ball in New York on December 3 for his work against abuse and neglect of girls.

He launched Janie’s Fund in 2015, in association with the Youth Villages care programme, to advance the cause and provide assistance for victims of sexual abuse, violence and neglect.

Tyler says: “As a father to three daughters, a son, and now a grandfather, it broke my heart to learn that each year in America alone, 700,000 children are victims of serious abuse or neglect, and 68,000 will be sexually abused.

“All abuse is wrong – verbal, physical, sexual, emotional. We need to have better ways as parents to help our children and support them. Way too many kids are experiencing abuse, and we want to change that. Enough is enough.”

Janie’s Fund has already raised nearly $2million, offering support to over 300 victims and providing more than 18,000 days of care via Youth Villages.

Tyler’s fund is named after Aerosmith track Janie’s Got A Gun, inspired by his interaction with abuse victims in the 1980s.

“I personally know how addiction can fracture lives,” says the singer. ‘I don’t wish that on anyone. To use my voice, and the voices of many others, to help these girls find their voice is my mission.”

UN spokesperson Mel Gee Henderson says: “We searched diligently to find a humanitarian whose efforts are in harmony with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

“We came to realise that Steven is not only a gifted composer and musician with a big voice, but a soul with an even bigger heart, who wants to help those suffering from the horrific pain of abuse.”

Aerosmith this month announced their European farewell tour running from May to July next year, including an appearance at the UK’s Download festival on June 11.

Steven Tyler: a little bit country, a little bit rock'n'roll