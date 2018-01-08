Joe Perry wants to record new Aerosmith material

Joe Perry says he’d like to record another Aerosmith album on EP.

Best Classic Bands report that Aerosmith are planning on heading out on the road towards the end of 2018 – a tour expected to last into their 50th anniversary year of 2020 – and guitarist Perry says laying down new tracks has been discussed.

He says: “Steven Tyler and I have talked about it and the other guys have talked about it. We’ve been so involved with other things. I know Steven’s been doing his solo thing.

“We haven’t gotten down to things specifically, but I really would like to record some new music. It’s kind of in that chill time right now for Aerosmith.”

As for the band’s half-century celebrations, Perry says: “1970, to me, is where my heart is as far as when the band started – and the 50th anniversary, so that’s what we’ll be celebrating.

“I don’t know what shape it’s going to take. That’s what we’ll be gearing up for. We may do a festival here and there, but it will start in earnest the end of 2018.”

Meanwhile, Perry will release his solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto on January 19. It will feature the track Aye, Aye Aye, which he recorded with Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander.

Sweetzerland Manifesto, which is now available for pre-order, also features guest performances from artists including New York Dolls’ David Johansen, Terry Reid, Zak Starkey and his sons Tony and Roman Perry.

