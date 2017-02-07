Steven Tyler auctions his car for children’s charity

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has sold one of his prized cars to help his children’s charity.

He put his 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder up for auction to help raise money for Janie’s Fund, which, in partnership with Youth Villages, helps vulnerable girls who have suffered abuse and neglect.

It went under the hammer for $800,000 – and along with the vehicle, Tyler threw in a guitar autographed by the band and offered the successful bidder a stay at his Hawaii home.

Tyler says in a statement: “We raised enough tonight to provide 20,000 days of therapeutic support to abused girls across America.

“As a father to three daughters, a son, and now a grandfather, it broke my heart to learn that each year in America alone, 700,000 children are victims of serious abuse or neglect – and 68,000 will be sexually abused.

“Together through Janie’s Fund, we’re helping girls rebuild their lives and overcome the trauma they experienced.”

Tyler and his Aerosmith bandmates will head out on their farewell Aero-Vederci European tour later this year, which includes a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Tyler's 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder

Aerosmith Aero-Vederci European tour 2017

May 17: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

May 20: Batumi Black Sea Arena, Georgia

May 23: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download, UK

Jun 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 17: Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 23: Florence Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

Jun 26: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Jun 29: Madrid Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jul 02: Rock Fest Barcelona, Spain

Jul 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

