Steve Hackett to appear on new Dave Kerzner album

Dave Kerzner has confirmed that Steve Hackett will guest on his upcoming album titled Static.

The Sound Of Contact man opened pre-orders for the follow-up to New World earlier this year, with the 75-minute concept piece helped by a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Former Genesis guitarist Hackett played on New World track Stranded and he’ll perform on Kerzner’s new song Dirty Soap Box, which is said to be “a tip of the hat to John Wetton from his King Crimson days and to Gabriel era Genesis.”

Kerzner adds: “The song, as well as most of the album, is about all the lunacy of modern day society. You could nickname it Broadway Melody of 2017 for its Gabriel-esque lyrics combined with a gritty retro vibe.”

Kerzner will also be joined on Static by a range of artists including Fernando Perdomo, Durga McBroom, Derek Cintron, Randy McStine, Matt Dorsey, Alex Cromarty and Colin Edwin.

Static is due to ship in the first week of September. Visit Kerzner’s Bandcamp page for further information.

