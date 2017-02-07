Dave Kerzner opens Static pre-orders

Dave Kerzner has opened pre-orders for his new album entitled Static.

The record was made possible thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, which saw the Sound Of Contact keyboard man raise a total of $22,782. It’ll now launch on April 24.

Static takes the form of a 75-minute concept album and is said to navigate “past the confusion and distractions in modern day life in all areas from technology to social media to politics to television to the chaos and fear that so often gets in our way.”

Listen to a five-track audio preview below.

Speaking about the follow-up to New World, Kerzner says: “Static is a darker album than New World. Its roots in mood and style go back to the mid-70s when albums like Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and King Crimson’s Red were made. I like the vintage grit and edge of albums at that time.”

As for themes throughout the album, Kerzner adds: “There’s still hope and light at the end of the tunnel in the songs of Static but overall it’s a bold and honest poetic view of ourselves and the challenges we face in the modern world. That and the fact that we’re all hypocrites.”

Joining Kerzner on the record are a host of guest vocalists and musicians, including Billy Sherwood, Nick D’Virgilio, Durga McBroom, Fernando Perdomo, Randy McStine and Matt Dorsey.

Kerner will play a selection of Static tracks at this year’s Cruise To The Edge festival, which sets sail today (February 7) from Florida.

Pre-order Static directly through Kerzner’s Bandcamp page.