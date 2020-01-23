Steve Hackett guests on new Ms. Amy Birks single I Wish

Steve Hackett guests on the brand new single from Ms. Amy Birks, I Wish. The song is taken from the former Beatrix Players singer's forthcoming debut solo album All That I Was & All That I Am which will be released on April 3. You can watch the video for the new single in full below.

“I feel very honoured to have worked with Steve Hackett and Nick Wollage," Birks tells Prog. "I wrote this song during a trip to Colombia where I was influenced by the classical guitar and percussive sounds of Bambuco. When I bumped into Steve at the Prog Awards, I asked him to play and he very kindly obliged. The Rossetti poem works perfectly as this is a dark lyric about the fragility of the mind and how the past can so very easily come back to tease and torment."

The new single features a lyric based on the words Christina Rossetti - poet, activist and Pre-Raphaelite artist. The digital-only single, drawn from the forthcoming album, will be released for streaming and download on 24th January 2020 and also as an instant gratification track for fans making digital pre-orders of the album via iTunes.

The new album has been produced by Birks and Wollage (who worked with Tony Banks on Seven (A Suite For Orchestra)). The new video features Birks and a mysterious Flamenco guitarist each represented in stunning origami stop motion piece, created by Susan Raybould.

Pre-orders of special, limited edition cd and vinyl formats of All That I Was & All That I Am will be launched via The Merch Desk also on January 24th.

The new album comes as a limited edition cd package in a six panel 7" gatefold sleeve accompanied by a twelve page photo book .This format is exclusive to mail order customers and will also be available from the merch stand at all shows from April 5th while stocks last.

There will also be a vinyl album in a 12" gatefold sleeve. Initial copies of both formats ordered from The Merch Desk will be signed by Amy. The album will also be available via all the usual download and streaming services.

Birks will also be playing the following live dates:

Mar 07: Tring Court Theatre (w/That Joe Payne)

Apr 05: London The Troubadour (full band show)

Apr 17: Penzance The Acorn (w/John Hackett Band)

Apr 18: Tavistock The Wharf (w/John Hackett Band)

Apr 25: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts Centre (w/That Joe Payne)

May 23: Bury The Met (w/That Joe Payne)

May 30: Glasgow CCA (w/That Joe Payne)

June 20: Birmingham Crescent Theatre (w/That Joe Payne)

Nov 20: Bromsgrove Artrix (w/John Hackett Band)