Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, Gryphon and more for Cruise To The Edge 2024

Cruise To The Edge has announced it will set sail in 2024 from Miami, Florida from March 8-13, taking in two Caribbean locations, George Town, Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, along the way.

The festival has slowly been announcing participating acts today, and thus far Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, Lonely Robot, Gryphon, Symphony X, Airbag, Baraka, PFM and Queensryche have all been announced, with plenty more acts to be announce din the future.

Various room deals and packages for the 2024 Cruise are now available at the new Cruise To The Edge website.