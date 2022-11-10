Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, Gryphon and more for Cruise To The Edge 2024

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Cruise To The Edge returns in 2024 and will sail from March 8-13 2024

Cruise To The Edge
(Image credit: Press)

Cruise To The Edge has announced it will set sail in 2024 from Miami, Florida from March 8-13, taking in two Caribbean locations, George Town, Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica, along the way.

The festival has slowly been announcing participating acts today, and thus far Steve Hackett, Flying Colors, Lonely Robot, Gryphon, Symphony X, Airbag, Baraka, PFM and Queensryche have all been announced, with plenty more acts to be announce din the future.

Various room deals and packages for the 2024 Cruise  are now available at the new Cruise To The Edge website.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.