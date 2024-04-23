Steeleye Span announce 55th anniversary May tour dates

Steeleye Span have announced a run of live dates for England and Wales for May to celebrate both their 55th anniversary and their recent The Green Man Collection release.

The band will introduce new member Athena Octavia, part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and also an acclaimed classical violinist on the new dates and promise that "the nights will offer a selection of songs from across the years and albums, coupled with firm fan favourites."

Steeleye Span released The Green Man Collection in December 1. A 15-track collection which features tracks from the band's recent albums alongside new versions of three Steeleye classics including a reworking of Hard Times Of Old England which features Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and a cover of Shipbuilding written by Elvis Costello and notably covered by Robert Wyatt.

The album's title track Green Man was written by Bob Johnson, guitarist and vocalist with the band from 1972-77, from 1980-2000 and again in 2002, and responsible for many of their classic ballads from the era. Previously lost for 40 years, the song addressed the issue of climate change long before it became such a widespread topic.

You can view all the dates and ticket details below.

Steeleye Span

May 1: Carlisle Old Fire Station

May 2: Burnley The Mechanics

May 3: Leeds City Varieties

May 4: Lancaster The Grand Theatre

May 6: Warrington Parr Hall

May 7: Wrexham The William Aston Theatre

May 8: Loughborough Town Hall

May 10: Stratford-Upon-Avon The Playhouse

May 12: Taunton The Brewhouse

May 13: Paignton The Palace Theatre

May 14: Falmouth Princess Pavilion

May 15: Bath The Forum

May 17: St. AlbansThe Alban Arena

May 18: Winchester Theatre Royal

May 19: Worcester Swan Theatre

May 20: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

May 22: Chelmsford Theatre

Get tickets.