Steeleye Span announce Christmas tour and new The Green Man Collection

Steeleye Span have announced their traditional Christmas tour for November and December. The lengthy run of dates sees the band playing Hunstanton's Princess Theatre thjis evening and runs all the way through to a final show at London's Cadogan Hall on December18.

At the same time the band will release The Green Man Collection through Park Records on December 1. This new 15-track collection brings together tracks from the band's recent albums alongside new versions of three Steeleye classics including a reworking of Hard Times Of Old England featuring Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and a cover of Shipbuilding written by Elvis Costello and covered by Robert Wyatt.

The title track Green Man was written by Bob Johnson, guitarist and vocalist with the band from 1972-77, from 1980-2000 and again in 2002, and responsible for many of their classic ballads from the era. Previously lost for 40 years, the song addressed the issue of climate change long before it became such a widespread topic. You can see the new video for Green Man in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Green Man Collection.

Steeleye Span November/December Tour Dates:

Nov 9: Hunstanton Princess Theatre

Nov 10: Great Yarmouth Camp HRH Prog 12

Nov 12: Sheffield Firth Hall

Nov 13: Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Nov 14: Ikley King’s Hall and Winter Garden

Nov 15: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion

Nov 16: Buxton Opera House

Nov 18: Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

Nov 19: Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre

Nov 20: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre

Nov 21: Bristol St Georges Hall

Nov 23: Brighton & Hove The Old Market

Nov 24: Redhill The Harlequin Theatre & Cinema

Nov 25: Warwick Arts Centre

Nov 26: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Nov 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 29: Abergavenny Borough Theatre

Nov 30: Carmathen The Lyric

Dec 2: Stroud The Sub Rooms

Dec 11: Milton Keynes The Stables

Dec 12: Frome Cheese & Grain

Dec 13: Leicester The Y Theatre

Dec 14: Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 16: Ipswich Regent Theatre & Corn Exchange

Dec 17: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Dec 18: London Cadogan Hall

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)

Steeleye Span: The Green Man Collection

1. Green Man 2023

2. Hard Times Of Old England (feat. Francis Rossi)

3. Hey Nonny Violence

4. Shipbuilding

5. Jack Hall

6. New York Girls

7. Old Matron (feat. Ian Anderson)

8. Dodgy Bastards

9. The Gardner

10. Cruel Brother

11. Harvest

12. January Man

13. Green Man (80s recording)

14. Edward (Live)

15. Sir James The Rose (Live)