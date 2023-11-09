Steeleye Span announce Christmas tour and new The Green Man Collection

Steeleye Span have announced their traditional Christmas tour for November and December. The lengthy run of dates sees the band playing Hunstanton's Princess Theatre thjis evening and runs all the way through to a final show at London's Cadogan Hall on December18.
At the same time the band will release The Green Man Collection through Park Records on December 1. This new 15-track collection brings together tracks from the band's recent albums alongside new versions of three Steeleye classics including a reworking of Hard Times Of Old England featuring Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and a cover of Shipbuilding written by Elvis Costello and covered by Robert Wyatt.
The title track Green Man was written by Bob Johnson, guitarist and vocalist with the band from 1972-77, from 1980-2000 and again in 2002, and responsible for many of their classic ballads from the era. Previously lost for 40 years, the song addressed the issue of climate change long before it became such a widespread topic. You can see the new video for Green Man in tomorrow's Tracks Of The Week.
You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Pre-order The Green Man Collection.
Steeleye Span November/December Tour Dates:
Nov 9: Hunstanton Princess Theatre
Nov 10: Great Yarmouth Camp HRH Prog 12
Nov 12: Sheffield Firth Hall
Nov 13: Crewe Lyceum Theatre
Nov 14: Ikley King’s Hall and Winter Garden
Nov 15: Lytham St. Annes Lowther Pavilion
Nov 16: Buxton Opera House
Nov 18: Portsmouth New Theatre Royal
Nov 19: Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre
Nov 20: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
Nov 21: Bristol St Georges Hall
Nov 23: Brighton & Hove The Old Market
Nov 24: Redhill The Harlequin Theatre & Cinema
Nov 25: Warwick Arts Centre
Nov 26: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre
Nov 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Nov 29: Abergavenny Borough Theatre
Nov 30: Carmathen The Lyric
Dec 2: Stroud The Sub Rooms
Dec 11: Milton Keynes The Stables
Dec 12: Frome Cheese & Grain
Dec 13: Leicester The Y Theatre
Dec 14: Birmingham Town Hall
Dec 16: Ipswich Regent Theatre & Corn Exchange
Dec 17: Bury St Edmunds The Apex
Dec 18: London Cadogan Hall
Steeleye Span: The Green Man Collection
1. Green Man 2023
2. Hard Times Of Old England (feat. Francis Rossi)
3. Hey Nonny Violence
4. Shipbuilding
5. Jack Hall
6. New York Girls
7. Old Matron (feat. Ian Anderson)
8. Dodgy Bastards
9. The Gardner
10. Cruel Brother
11. Harvest
12. January Man
13. Green Man (80s recording)
14. Edward (Live)
15. Sir James The Rose (Live)