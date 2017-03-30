Steel Panther's 10 Favourite Aerosmith Songs

“The first time I actually saw Aerosmith was at Download Festival in 2014,” says Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia. “I don’t get to go to a lot of shows because I’m always out playing and gigging, and getting a chance to watch them was really amazing.

“They’re legends for a reason,” he continues. “They sound great, they all play great. They’re just a great fucking rock’n’roll band. There’s no two ways about it”.

This year both bands will reprise their 2014 appearances at Donington Park, when Steel Panther managed to pull one of the weekend’s biggest crowds for their mid-afternoon slot, and Aerosmith rounded off the weekend with an ecstatic set that eventually made its way onto film as the Aerosmith Rocks Donington DVD. For Stix, it’ll be another opportunity to watch Steven Tyler in action.

“There’s a lot of fans of rock’n’roll who think that you can just grab a microphone and start singing,” he says, “and it’s not like that. There’s only a handful of people who can do what Steven Tyler does — or can do what my singer does — and to command audiences like that is a very special talent.”

Below are Stix’s 10 Favourite Aerosmith songs.

Draw The Line

“A great song. It’s heavy duty, and it just rocks you. Straight up. There’s no two ways about it”

Kings And Queens

“That intro sounds like medieval times. It was really something different for Aerosmith”

Last Child

“It’s all about the groove. That song is the song you want to have sex to.”

Same Old Song And Dance

“It’s a straight blues, but it’s hard to describe. It’s just a classic!”

Sweet Emotion

“Obviously. The bass riff. The harmonies. Just another great song”

Train Kept A Rollin’

“It’s like Led Zeppelin with Dazed And Confused. They made it theirs”

Walk This Way

“Obviously”

Dream On

“You can’t have an Aerosmith list without Dream On”

Dude Looks Like A Lady

“It’s just a great hook”

Lord Of The Thighs

“I’m in Steel Panther. I have to choose this”

Aerosmith and Steel Panther play Download Festival on Sunday June 11. Tickets are on sale now.

