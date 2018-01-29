Def Leppard announce Royal Albert Hall date for Teenage Cancer Trust

Def Leppard will play London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 25. The gig will be the climax to a week of shows in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. The Who’s Roger Daltrey will play the venue on March 22.

“When Def Leppard and The Who played together last October, Roger asked us if we’d like to contribute to the Teenage Cancer Trust shows this year,” says Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. “Having performed myself with Roger and The Who at the Shepherds Bush Empire back in 2014 solo it was a no brainer to say yes as a band. It is a privilege and an honour to be involved with such a worthwhile event.”

Daltrey, who has been a patron of the charity since 2000, says, “We’re now into our 18th year of Teenage Cancer Trust Shows at the Royal Albert Hall and in that time these concerts have raised well over £25 million, as well as giving the Teenage Cancer Trust a voice to educate the public about the special needs of this group within the NHS.

“These incredible shows have played a vital role in making sure the charity can provide specialist support to young people with cancer across the UK, but for every young person Teenage Cancer Trust currently supports, there’s another they can’t. The artists who play these shows and the people who come along to see them will help the charity take big steps towards being able to support every young person who needs them.”

Other events taking place during the week include live performances from Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kasabian, Courteeners and UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey, plus an evening of comedy hosted by Russell Howard.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday February 2 at 9am.

Last week, Def Leppard announced a 58-date US tour with Journey and a UK tour with Cheap Trick.

The band also made their entire back catalogue available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music and Google Play for the first time.

Joe Elliott: why Def Leppard have finally embraced streaming